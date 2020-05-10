Warangal: SafEnergy kits distributed to elderly on Mother’s Day

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Warangal Urban: Sulakshya Seva Samithi distributed SafEnergy kits to around 80 elderly persons staying at Sahrudaya Old Age Home on Sunday ensuring their safety during these pandemic times. They also organised a musical concert marking Mother’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion, reputed Nephrologist Dr Mangalampalli Venkataramana said, “Sulakshya Seva Samithi is doing an excellent job and their efforts for societal well-being are untiring and relentless. I wish them good luck, more strength and enthusiasm to continue their activities in the future,”

Noted Gynaecologist Dr Swaroopa Rani said, “Extremely glad that Santhosh is running an NGO with real service motto. He is doing it with dedication and involvement. I wish his team more strength & hope they reach great heights in the service of mankind”

Founder president of Samithi Santhosh Manduva said that they had been celebrating Mother’s Day with these elderly destitute for the past eight years as part of one of their objectives ‘spreading love and affection’ and with an intention of honour mothers and motherhood. Loneliness is the major challenge faced by elderly, which may lead to deterioration of their health if it is not addressed properly. Elderly who were once busy with their work are tend to suffer with boredom once they retire from their jobs. Due to inactivity, they tend to be depressive, he said.

“Keeping all these in view, we organise such programs on a regular basis to gift them happiness,” he added. Singers Layak Ahmed, Mangalampalli Abhigna, Mohammad Shabaz, Kotagiri Harshith, Sai Charan entertained the audience singing melodious songs.

Inmates of the old age home Chandrakala, Soundarya and others expressed their happiness with tears rolling down their eyes and said that it was such gestures we need in the sunset years of their life. Inmates Kota Sarala, Narmada and Narasamma, who sang a few songs delving into their past, were felicitated with a shawl as a token of appreciation.

Incharge of the old age home, Yakubee too was felicitated with a shawl for the commendable work she has been doing taking care of the elderly residing here. Kodam Vinay, Potlapally Veerabhadra Rao, Satheesh Kudikala, Mandala Sumana, Angala Sai Kiran, Vandemataram Vishnuchaitanya and old age home organisers Chotu, Yakubee were present.

