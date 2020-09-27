Warangal SHG makes Rs 13 lakh tunrover

The group from Jalli village produces 2,000 litres of phenyl per month

Warangal Rural: Several Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the district are striving to become successful enterprises thanks to the encouragement offered by the District Collector M Haritha. One such SHG named Vijetha under Bhavani Village Organisation (VO) at Jalli village of Chennaraopet mandal has achieved Rs 13 lakh turnover by producing phenyl, hand wash and dish bars.

Established by a group of five- MD Asma, Mallikamba, Swaroopa, Parveen and Ameeda- with the help of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) in December 2018 as ‘Orugallu Hand Wash and Phenyl Products’, the unit is now producing 2,000 litres per month and earning Rs 80,000.

“We set up the unit with a total investment of Rs 2 lakhs. While we got the bank loan of Rs one lakh, the Community Investment Fund (CIF) by the government was 50,000 and our member contribution was Rs 50,000,” said Asma and added that they had taken an additional loan of Rs one lakh later to ramp up the production. The phenyl is being marketed in the district, while the hand wash and dish bars were supplied to the government residential schools and colleges when they remained open. The group has also purchased a trolley autorickshaw to transport the products and hired a driver also. “Last year, each member got Rs 60,000 earnings from the firm,” Asma said and thanked the officials for providing a five-day training in making phenyl at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD), Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, District Collector M Haritha told Telangana Today that they had ensured sanction of Rs 127 crore bank loan to 7,749 SHGs against the target of Rs 272 crore to 10,847 SHGs in the district so far in this financial year (2020-21). “We are encouraging the other members of the SHGs to set up enterprises to become self-reliant,” she added.

