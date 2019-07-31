Warangal: Show cause notice to organisers of One Stop Centre

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Warangal Urban: District Collector PJ Patil on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to issue a show cause notice to Sarvodaya Youth Organisation (SYO) which runs One Stop Centre (Sakhi) at Excise Colony in Hanamkonda, seeking clarification on rituals and prayers of a particular community being conducted at the centre.

He also ordered the issued of removal of the Centre’s administrator G Vanaja from the services for allowing the rituals performed against the rules and regulations. It is alleged that SYO secretary Pallepadu Damodar was conducting the prayers at the centre. Not only the employees of the One Stop Cente but also the victims of gender violence, who come to the centre for counselling, were also made involve in the prayers of which the videos went viral on social media recently.

When contacted, district Collector PJ Patil said he would take appropriate action against the NGO after getting written reply to the show cause notice served to the organisation. The organisation has been given three days of time to tender its reply to the notice.

The main objective of the Centre is to provide support and assistance to women affected by violence, both in private and public spaces. In case girls under 18 year of age are referred to the Centre, they should be counselled in coordination with authorities/institutions established under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Centre is integrated with a Women’s Helpline (Toll-free no 181) providing a range of services. However, it is alleged that the representatives of the NGO were trying to subject the people visiting the centre to indoctrination of a particular religion.

