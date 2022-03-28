Warangal: Smart India Hackathon-2022 held at KITSW

Warangal: The Departments of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) in association with Centre for Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship and Institution’s Innovation Council, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS) have jointly organised an internal hackathon as a prelude to the Smart India Hackathon- 2022.

As a part of the hackathon basic concepts and latest developments in the internet of things, smart vehicles, fitness and sports, smart education, smart automation, clean and green technology, agriculture, food tech and rural development, blockchain and cyber security, travel and tourism, and robotics and drone, said incharge principal Prof P Kamakshi. She urged the participants to find solutions for societal problems.

A senior professor, Srikanth Pabba said that the objective of the programme was to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship culture among the students as well as teaching faculty. Another professor, Dr S Sunil Pratap Reddy said Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives. Heads of different programmes, faculty members and 250 students attended the programme.

