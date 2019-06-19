Warangal station to sport Kakatiya-era structure

By | Published: 1:06 am

Warangal: Warangal Railway station will soon sport a new look resembling Kakatiya-era structure as the re-developmental works at this station were taken up at a cost of Rs 12 crores. The eastern side of the station is being elevated to resemble the historical “Kakatiya architecture”. As part of the station, re-development works, the general waiting hall, upper class waiting hall and ladies waiting hall have been widened and ambience has been improved. Warangal station is located prominently on Chennai – New Delhi Group ’A’ trunk route. Around 76 Express trains and 10 passenger trains halt at this station daily. The station has been ranked 3rd in the All India Ranking on Cleanliness in ‘A’ category stations.

According to the officials, the west side station building is being rendered with a modern elevation with a spacious concourse, one general waiting hall, one upper class waiting hall and pay and use toilet. The works are going on at a brisk pace and is likely to be completed shortly. Sufficient provisions for physically challenged passengers have been provided in the form of ramps at the entrances and separate toilet. The circulating area on the west side is being widened with a separate entry and exit. The extended circulating area will have a facility to park 100 motorcycles and 24 cars at a time, besides ensuring a free flow of “Drop in” and “Drop out” for vehicles.

The walls in the concourse and on Platform No.1 have been beautified with local art i.e., Cheriyal painting. Seating capacity on the platforms has been increased. The existing stone flooring on PF No.1 has been replaced with granite flooring to maintain cleanliness and hygiene standards besides giving an aesthetic look. A new prepaid AC waiting hall is also being added. Two Retiring rooms are available at the station out of which one of the retiring rooms has been Air Conditioned and new furniture is provided, the other AC Deluxe retiring room (Suite type) is provided for the comfortable stay of the passengers.

A Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on Vijayawada end has been extended to Platform No.4. With this facility, all the platforms have been connected with 2 FOBs. There were only limited shelters on Platform No.4. As a part of its commitment in protecting the environment, rainwater harvesting pits have been provided and tree plantation has been taken up. New LED type signage boards have been provided on all the platforms besides improving the lighting on platforms. All the luminaries have been provided with LED to minimise energy consumption. Coach indication boards, train indication boards have been provided on all the platforms.