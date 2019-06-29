Warangal: Students told to choose passionate career

By | Published: 8:40 pm 8:42 pm

Warangal Urban: Chief Marketing Officer of GMR Aero Technic Ltd Girish Deshmukh said to the students of ITM Business School, Warangal, that goal changes as they grow older but their ultimate goal in the life should be happiness.

Speaking at the 22nd convocation ceremony of the institute held on Saturday, he said, “You can live a happy life if you pursue a job or profession in which you are passionate about. If you are not passionate in a profession or job in which you are still working then it is a ”slow poison” that eats away your happiness,” he said. Stating that India is going to surpass USA and stands second after China, he said, “Opportunities are unlimited for this generation and the only thing students have to do is paying attention to work and deliver value to the customers,”

He also emphasized on entrepreneurship and said that entrepreneurship is the driving force of every successful economy in the world. There is a need to inculcate culture of entrepreneurship in the institutes of higher education of our country and more opportunities are there for this generation to start business in Non-Renewable Energy Resources. “Focus of budding managers should be on Sustainable Business. And another area where there is much scope to start the business by this PGDM Students is Food Processing, Cold Storage and Supply Chain in Agriculture field,” he pointed out.

Vice President (Institutional Development), ITM Group of Institutions, Mumbai, Prof. RSS Mani , who presided the meeting, asked the students to enjoy life but keep learning throughout the life. Director of the institute Dr. KVN Prasad, stressed on the need for research as it could find solutions to all complex problems being faced by the present society.

In this graduating batch of PGDM 2017-19, students Sadhu Sreekanth and Marupalla Manasa Devi received gold medals for standing as toppers in Marketing and Finance respectively. The overall topper is achieved by Marupalla Manasa Devi who was felicitated with a gold medal. Faculty Members Dr.T Srinivas , Dr. Satish Chandra, Prof. Mubasheeruddin Ahmad , Prof. G Ravinder, Prof. G Karunakar and PRO and Librarian Jagadeshwar and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter