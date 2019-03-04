Warangal temples reverberate with Shiva chants

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Warangal: Shiva temples, including Thousand Pillar Temple, Mallikharjuna Swamy Temple in Inavolu, Veerabhadra Swamy Temple in Kuravi, Someshwara Temple in Palakurthy, Ramalingeshwara Temple in Palampet, and Kaleshwara-Muktheshwara Temple in Kaleshwaram, in erstwhile Warangal district witnessed heavy turnout of devotees on Monday.

After taking the holy dip in the confluence of three rivers, including the Godavari, devotees had darshan at the Kaleshwaram temple on the banks of the river. Located on the border of Maharashtra, the temple was visited by the devotees from not only Telangana but also Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. Advisor to the Telangana government and former MP G Vivek, along with his wife, visited the temple.

Meanwhile, Palakurthy MLA and Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, along with his wife, offered prayers at Someshwara-Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Palakurthy. Dornakal MLA A Redya Naik, MP Seetharam Naik, former MLA Satayvathi Rathod and Telangana government’s representative in Delhi Tejavath Ramchandru Naik visited Veerabhadraswamy Temple at Kuravi, while Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy visited the Thousand Pillar Temple in Hanamkonda.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari and MLA A Ramesh visited Mallikharjuana Swamy Temple at Inavolu.

There were minor protests at the Palakurthy temple when some devotees complained about the misuse of the VIP queue line.