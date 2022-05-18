Three killed, three others injured in road accident near Narsampet

Warangal: In a tragic incident, three people were reportedly killed in an accident near Parsha Thanda on the outskirts of Ashok Nagar village of Khanapur mandal in the district on Wednesday. The accident occurred when the tractor-trailer in which they were travelling overturned.

The deceased were Gugulothu Swami (45), Gugulothu Sitha (35) and Jatohu Butchamma (60). Three others- Gugulothu Govind, Gugulothu Vijaya and Gugulothu Shantha – sustained serious injuries in the incident. All the victims are relatives.

The injured have been shifted to the Narsampet Area Government Hospital for treatment.

