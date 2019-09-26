Warangal: Three suffer burn injuries in fire accident

By | Published: 2:40 pm

Warangal Urban: Three women workers suffered serious injuries in a blast in Vajra Matrix Abrasives and tools, a chemical factory, at Rampur industrial area on the outskirts of Warangal city on Thursday.

The injured have been identified Priyanka (19) of Madikonda, Swaroopa (40) and Rajitha (38) of Rampur village. While critically injured Priyanka was shifted to MGM Hospital, Swaroopa and Rajitha were admitted to Rohini hospital, Subedari.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Madikonda Inspector J Narasimhulu said that the chemical has caused the blast and fire accident. “Right leg of a woman named Swaroopa has been amputated by the doctors as she suffered grievous injury,” he added.

There were five persons at the factory when the accident took place. ACP, Kazipet, K Narsinga Rao has also visited the site.

