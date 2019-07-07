Warangal to host ‘Smart India Hackathon 2019’ grand finale on July 8

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Warangal Urban: The grand finale of ‘Smart India Hackathon 2019’ hardware edition’s inauguration ceremony will be organised at S R Engineering College. It is one of the nodal centre in the country where the hackathon will be held on July 8. Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil will inaugurate the event.

The inaugural function will be witnessed by domain experts, senior professionals from IT sectors and those assigned to judge the event at SREC.

The central inauguration will be done by video conferencing with a welcome note by Mr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu AS (TE) & CVO, MHRD. It will be followed by the addresses of Dr. Anand Deshpande Chairman and MD Persistent Systems Ltd, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe Chairman AICTE Minister of State, HRD, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Minister of HRD Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal.

SR Engineering College (SREC) is one of the 18 nodal centres for the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2019 (SIH2019) hardware edition being organised by the government of India across the country simultaneously from July 8 to 12. The Hackathon aims to promote digital drive and encourage digital nous to make growth a mass prognousramme and put governance within everyone’s reach through innovation and entrepreneurship.

SREC is one of the 18 nodal centers (one of the few non-IITs/NITs) hosting the event this year. The other hosting Nodal Centers include IIT Delhi, IISER+NCL, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Mumbai, NIT Trichy etc.

A total of 24 teams with about 200 students, including 60 girls, along with their mentors from institutions across India will take part in the Grand Finale of SIH2019 at SREC.

