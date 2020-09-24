Warangal: TVCC chairman felicitated for extended term

Speaking on the occasion, former student JAC leader and Corporator (TRS) Jorika Ramesh thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for reposing faith in Vasudeva Reddy, who was also a student union leader.

Warangal Urban: Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhagham (TRSV) felicitated Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation (TVCC) chairman Dr Kethireddy Vasudeva Reddy for getting extension as chairman for another two years by the State government.

After taking charge as the chairman for the second time on September 2, Vasudeva Reddy arrived here for the first time on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, former student JAC leader and Corporator (TRS) Jorika Ramesh thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for reposing faith in Vasudeva Reddy, who was also a student union leader. “No other chairman of the corporation has been reappointed by the State government except Vasudeva Reddy. It shows the faith of the Chief Minister in him,” he added.

KUDA director Dr Chirra Raju recalled the KU student JAC and TRSV participation in the Telangana movement under the leadership of Vasudeva Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Vasudeva Reddy said that his commitment towards Telangana movement as a student leader helped him get the post and thanked the Chief Minister for giving him the opportunity to head the corporation for a second time.

Hailing from a remote village Gorlaveedu in Bhupalpally mandal, Vasudeva Reddy did his MA (Public Administration), MPhil, PhD and B.Ed, and worked as TRSV Kakatiya University (KU) president from 2004-06, and also as TRSV Warangal in-charge and Warangal Urban president. He worked as TRSV State general secretary.

KU contract faculty member Dr Veerender, TRSV leaders Bandi Rajini Kumar, Katterashala Damodar, Sharathchandra, Bairapaka Prashanth and others participated in the programme.

