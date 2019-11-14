Warangal Urban: 30 tolas gold stolen in daylight house break-in

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Warangal Urban: An unidentified person broke into a house at Bapujinagar locality under Kazipet police station limits and decamped with 30 tolas of gold ornaments and 39,000 in cash.

According to the owner of the house Chandra Narayana, a retired engineer from R&B department, he along with other family members was attending the marriage ceremony of his son at Chilpur temple in Jangaon district when the incident happened.

He said that he came to know about the incident when the washerwoman called him on phone and informed him about the doors being open in the house. He lodged a complaint with Kazipet police subsequently. Inspector David Raj, L Ramesh, Madhu and ACP Ravindra Kumar visited the house along with the dog squad and clues team. It is suspected that the man who stole the gold and cash had conducted a recce before committing the offence.

The washerwoman said the culprit visited the house posing as a relative and left the house after coming to know that they had left for Chilpur. It is suspected that he returned later to the house soon after the washerwoman left and decamped with the gold and cash from almirah after breaking in.

