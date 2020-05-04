Warangal Urban all set to be corona-free

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Warangal Urban: With only three active cases of Covid-19 left in the district, the district administration, especially the revenue department, has been receiving laurels from different sections of society for its efforts in checking the spread of coronavirus.

While a total of 28 positive cases were reported from the district till the date, 25 of them (all Markaz returnees) have recovered and have been discharged from the Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. “Now, only a 10-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and mother of the 10-year-old girl (shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Monday) are undergoing treatment. I hope the district would be Covid-19 free by 20th of this month, if no more new cases of coronavirus come up,” District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu told ‘Telangana Today’. He said containment had been lifted in 13 zones and only four localities – Charbowli, Subedari, Purigutta thanda in Warangal city and Errabelli thanda in Velair mandal in the district – are still being treated as containment zones.

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar showered petals on District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Police Commissioner V Ravinder and GWMC commissioner Pamela Satapathy recognizing the services of the revenue, police and municipal staff in this hour of crisis.

“The revenue department plays a key role in coordinating with the police, medical and municipal staff. From identifying Covid-19 suspects to shifting them to the hospital, we work in tandem with the other departments,” said a revenue official.

Identifying foreign returnees, seizing passports of people with symptoms, arrangement of isolation and quarantine facilities, keeping a close watch on home quarantined people and supplying essential commodities to the people residing in containment zones are some of the services offered by the revenue staff. Dr Suresh Devath, the founder of SPWI NGO, said: “The services of the revenue department must be recognized. They are doing service risking their lives as they visit the containment zones regularly.”

