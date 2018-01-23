Warangal urban body to clear LRS applications by Feb 28

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Warangal Urban: Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Marri Yadava Reddy said that they would clear all the applications under Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) by February 28, if the applicants paid full fee. He added that the draft city master plan would be ready by February first week and it would be submitted to the government after holding discussions with all the stakeholders.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Yadava Reddy said that they had received a total of 28,535 applications under LRS. “Out of them, 13,000 have paid the full fee. The remaining had paid only Rs 10,000. Whoever pays the full fee by Feb 5, their applications would be cleared by Feb 28,” he added.

Yadava Reddy said that Minister for MA&UD KT Rama Rao and Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari would conduct a meeting with all the stakeholders on the city master plan in the first week of February and the government is likely to give its approval by March.

Explaining about the development works taken up by the KUDA in the city, Yadava Reddy said that they were developing a park in old city with Rs 40 lakh and Siddeshwara temple with Rs 50 lakh budget. KUDA Planning Officer E Ajit Reddy was present at the press meet.