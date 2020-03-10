Warangal Urban: Woman thief arrested, gold worth Rs 44 lakhs seized

By | Published: 7:10 pm

Warangal Urban: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police along with Jangaon police arrested a woman thief from Andhra Pradesh and recovered 974 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 44 lakhs from her possession on Tuesday.

Presenting her before the media, Police Commissioner V Ravinder said the arrestedperson, identified as Karreddula Lalitha alias Padma (35), is a resident of Vaikuntapuram village of Kavali mandal in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

“Lalitha, who lost her husband several years ago, used to eke out a livelihood as a labourer. Since she was accustomed to bad habits, she wanted to earn easy money and planned thefts targeting single women in busy areas. She used to snatch away purses and bags containing valuables from women,” he said, adding that she had committed thefts in several towns in both AP and Telangana State.

“The Khammam police arrested her in 2018 and sent her to jail. After release from jail on bail, she continued with thefts. She committed 11 thefts under Warangal police commissionerate alone since 2018,” the police commissioner said. The accused committed thefts at Jangaon bus station on February 25 this year and the visuals were recorded on CCTVs. Following this, the police commissioner formed a special team led by CCS Inspector L Ramesh Kumar to nab her.

“Meanwhile, the accused once again came to Jangaon and was on her way to Hyderabad or Warangal to sell the stolen property. But the police caught her near Jawahar Park during inspections and she confessed to the crimes,” the CP added.

