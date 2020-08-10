Warangal: Vivekananda Vidya Kendra organises lectures on patriots

By | Published: 5:43 pm

Warangal Urban: Drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s concept of ‘Man Making education’, Vivekananda Vidya Kendra, which is working under the aegis of Vandemataram Foundation, has been striving for the overall development of the government school going children by training them in academics, classical dance, classical music, yoga, sports, sloka chanting and many other activities for the past five years.

As this academic year hasn’t yet started due to the coronavirus outbreak, they chalked out a programme highlighting the contribution of many unsung heroes who dedicated their lives to set India free from the clutches of the British.

They have designed a programme called “15 days – 15 speakers – 15 patriots” where the inspirational life and messages of freedom fighters namely Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bhagat Singh, Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy, Chandrashekar Azad, Jhansi Lakshmi Bhai, Rabindranath Tagore, Ramprasad Bismil, Swami Vivekananda, Ashfaqulla Khan, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Veera Sawarkar, Swami Rama Teertha, Chatrapathi Shivaji, Sri Aurobindo will be addressed by eminent personalities including former IPS officer V V Lakshminarayana and Vandemataram Ravindra.

“While there are hundreds and thousands of people who laid down their lives during the Indian freedom struggle, it is very unfortunate that the history of this struggle revolved around just a few families. With an intention to ensure that the younger generations know about the sacrifices of many unsung heroes who didn’t get the deserved recognition about their sacrifices to the country, we have been organising this programme from August 1– 15 daily from 5 pm– 6 pm through online platforms marking the 73rd Independence Day. The meeting will be started by the chanting of Ekatmatha Strotram, patriotic song, patriotic dance, followed by guest address, Q & A session and will end by singing the complete Vandemataram song” said Vandemataram Vishnuchaitanya, who is facilitating the programme.

People who are interested to take part in this program can leave a message “Vandemataram” to 99632 72231 so that they can send you the live telecast links daily.

