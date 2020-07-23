Warangal: Water released to ayacut under Laknavaram, Pakhal lakes

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Warangal: Irrigation officials released water to canals to provide irrigation facility to a total of 8,700 acres of ayacut under Laknavaram lake in Mulugu district on Thursday.

The water level in the lake was 26.6 feet on Thursday against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 34.4 feet. “The total capacity of the lake is 2,135 MCFT, and the entire ayacut under the lake will get irrigation water this Vanakalam season,” AEE Kondaparthy Sudheer said.

Meanwhile, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy formally released water into the canals from Pakhal lake in Warangal Rural district on Wednesday. Due to the recent rains, the water level in the lake rose to 19.9 feet against its FRL of 30.3 feet. The total capacity of the lake is 3,385.50 MCFT and it provides irrigation water to 29,516 acres under its ayacut.

Officials also lifted four flood gates of Palem Vaagu project in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district to let out 360 cusecs as the project was receiving 338 cusecs. Several parts of erstwhile Warangal district received moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday. Bachhannapet mandal in Jangaon district recorded the highest rainfall of 11.04 cm.

