Warangal West MLA to embark on ‘Basti Bata’

Warangal Urban: With a view reaching out to the public and taking stock of their problems, Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar decided to conduct ‘Basti Bata’ from July 5 to 15.

“The problems of the people will be brought to the notice of officials, and I will see that they are resolved at the earliest,” the legislator said, addressing a press conference along with Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, District Central Library Chairman Aziz Khan and others at his camp office here on Sunday.

He said the TRS corporators of the respective divisions and officials would also participate in the programme in his constituency under the limits of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

Meanwhile, a meeting with the TRS rank and file would be held on Monday at Abhiram Gardens in the city to chalk out the plans to intensify the TRS party membership enrolment programme. “Nearly 3,000 party workers, including booth committee members, corporators and others, will attend the meeting. In-charges will be appointed to the committees to be formed to speed up the drive,” he said, adding that their target was to enrol 60,000 members.

He also said the party would be strengthened at par with established parties in the country and said the party office would be constructed at the cost of Rs 60 lakh and would be inaugurated by Dasara. Speaking about welfare schemes, he said nearly 320 people would get Chief Minister Relief Fund cheques under his constituency soon. GWMC Deputy Mayor Khaza Sirajoddin and others were present.

