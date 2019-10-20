Warangal will outdo Hyderabad in five years: Errabelli

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Warangal Urban: Stating that Warangal city was witnessing rapid growth due to the efforts of both the State and Central governments, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that people will begin to prefer Warangal to Hyderabad in the next five years.

He was speaking during a visit to the CREDAI Property Show at Nandana Garden in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

The Minister appreciated the organisers for conducting the property show. “CREDAI Property Show is wonderful. It was organised like the property shows held in Hyderabad. I can say that Warangal will be more attractive for people than Hyderabad in the coming five years. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao are showing special interest in the development of Warangal city which is the second biggest city with historical background in the State,” he added.

Speaking on KUDA Master Plan, he said that the plan would be approved soon and urged the stakeholders to submit their objections, if any, with the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA). He also said that KUDA was going to construct a ring road for the city. On the other hand, he urged the realtors and building developers to see that the prices of the plots or apartments should be affordable to the common man and strive for credibility as it was essential than profits.

According to the organisers, the property show has more than 100 developers showcasing 5,000+ properties at incredibly reasonable prices. The event has showcased the best apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, and green buildings suiting every requirement and budget. Besides, financial institutions have offered attractive home finance schemes and supplies to real estate projects. Nearly 20,000 people visited the two-day property show organised for the first time in Warangal. CREDAI office bearers and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter