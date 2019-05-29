Warangal win handball tourney

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:09 am 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Warangal boys team defeated Sultanpur 31-24 and emerged champions in the All India Inter-district Handball Championship held at Marr Lakshma Reddy Group of Institutions, Dundigal on Wednesday. A total of 46 teams participated in the tournament and Warangal reached the final with a 29-18 victory over Chatrasala in the semifinals. Ch Malla Reddy, Minister for Labour, Employment presided the prize distribution ceremony.

Results: Final: Warangal (TS) bt Sultanpur (UP)31-24; Semifinals: Warangal(TS) bt Chatrasala(Dh) 29-18; Sultanpur (UP) bt Patna (BH) 33-29

