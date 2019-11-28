Warangal: Young girl found dead under suspicious circumstances

By | Published: 9:31 am

Warangal: A 19-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Vishnupriya Gardens in Hanamkonda on Wednesday night.

The deceased was a resident of Deendayal Nagar in the city. Sources said that November 27 was her birthday. She left home for her friends’ house to celebrate her birthday and was found dead by night.

It is suspected that the girl was raped before being murdered. Subedari police have registered a case and have shifted the body to MGM Hospital for postmortem. Police have launched a probe into the case.

