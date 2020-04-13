Warangal youth dies in London

By | Published: 12:41 pm

Warangal Urban: In a tragic incident, a youth belonging to Ramnagar village of Inavole mandal in the district died of heart attack in London on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kaitha Satish (26), son of Sharada-Kumara Swamy. He left for London for higher studies in January, 2019. It is said that he had even called his parents on Saturday and enquired about the situation of pandemic Coronavirus and told them that he is also safe. But on Sunday morning he fell from the bed. As the door was locked from inside, his friends, who were sleeping in another room, informed the local police and broke open the door. When they had shifted him to a nearby hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. After learning about the sudden demise of Satish, a pall of gloom descended on the Ramnagar village.

Parents and relatives of Satish are urging the government to help them to bring the body from London. They are also requesting Minister for IT K T Rama Rao, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and local MLA Aroori Ramesh to make efforts to get the bring the body.

While Satish’s elder brother Ranjith is staying in US , his younger brother Devender is also studying in London.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .