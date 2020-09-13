Warangal ZP general body passes resolution in favour of new Revenue Act

The officials of the district agricultural department informed the meeting about the crop loss in the constituency due to the recent heavy rains

Warangal Rural: The Zilla Parishad general body meeting passed a resolution supporting the new Revenue Act here on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Gandra Jyothi.

The officials of the district agricultural department informed the meeting about the crop loss in the constituency due to the recent heavy rains. ZP Vice-Chairman Akula Srinivas moved a resolution in the general body meeting thanking the Chief Minister KCR for the new Revenue Act and the other members approved it.

ZP floor leader Paddy Swapna, MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Parakal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, District Collector M Haritha and district level officials attended the meeting.

