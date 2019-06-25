Warangal ZP resolves to rename districts

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Warangal: The last meeting of the current body of Zilla Parishad, on Tuesday, passed a resolution in favour of renaming Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural as Warangal and Hanamkonda districts respectively.

While Wardhanapet MPP Marnineni Ravinder Rao introduced the resolution, the members passed it unanimously. Addressing the meeting, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the process to rename Warangal rural and urban districts as Warangal and Hanamkonda respectively had begun and that he would place the request before Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on June 27.

“All MLAs of the district will meet the Chief Minister and request him to consider our plea,” he added. He said their demand was just and it would not only help keep the identity of the region intact, but also help in the development of the city.

The general body meeting also passed a resolution requesting the State government to constitute a fast-track court to try the suspect in rape and murder case of the nine-month-old baby girl, and, pronounce the verdict at the earliest. While MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy introduced the resolution, others supported it.

Condemning the act, Srinivas Reddy said the culprit should be punished severely. “People want verdict in the case at the earliest and hence, the government should constitute a fast-track court and complete the trial at the earliest,” he added.

Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkatramana Reddy wanted the government to ensure that the culprit gets capital punishment. Srinivas Reddy has also written a letter to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to take steps to establish a fast-track court and expedite disposal of the case.

