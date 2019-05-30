Ward boys suspended for seeking bribes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The health authorities on Thursday have suspended three ward boys, out of which one employee M Raju was on the rolls while the rest of the two were contract employees, for allegedly seeking bribes from patient attenders.

According to reports, the ward boys were seeking bribes from relatives of pregnant women to shift them from operation theatres to their respective recovery wards. Upset over constant demands for bribes from ward boys and other ancillary hospital staff, a few patient attenders lodged a complaint with Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy.

On receiving the complaint, DME on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection and apparently caught the ward boys red-handed while accepting bribes from relatives of a patient. According to authorities, the ward boys were demanding money to shift the pregnant women from operation theatres to recovery wards, take them to laboratory for testing and bring them back to the wards.

Based on the direction of the Dr Ramesh Reddy, the authorities at Niloufer Hospital suspended the three ward boys. The DME, meanwhile, has issued strict instructions to senior Niloufer Hospital doctors to keep a close watch on class IV employees, ward boys and other support staff to prevent repeat of such incidents at the top tertiary hospital for mother and child care.

