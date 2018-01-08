Video: Warden caught forcing students to stand upside down in Zaheerabad

By | Published: 2:11 pm 2:31 pm

Sangareddy: Officials have begun an investigation into an incident of a hostel warden forcing two school children to stand upside down to punish them for quarrelling with each other in Zaheerabad.

The harsh punishment came to light after neighbours filmed it and shared the video on social media.

The video of the warden of Government run hostel forcing two inmates to stand upside down went viral in social networking sites. Warden of the Tribal Welfare Residential Hostel located in Zaheerabad, Yadaiah had forced two VIIth Class Students, Parameshwar (12) and Laxman ( 12) stand upside down and Yadaiah further is seen threatening to hit them with a pipe. According to locals, the two students used to quarrel quite frequently with other students and used to skip school. After repeated warnings, Warden, Yadaiah has punished them forcing them to stand upside down for few minutes on the premises of Hostel on Saturday. The video was shot by some residents living in the neighbourhood of the hostel. It was attracted the attention people from across the State immediately bafter it was uploaded. The local Police, and district administration have started inquiry into the incident.