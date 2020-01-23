Wardhannapet tops turnout in Warangal ULB polls

By | Published: 1:05 am

Warangal: Youth, as well as the elderly, have enthusiastically voted in the elections held to nine Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the erstwhile Warangal district on Wednesday. The polling passed off peacefully in all the municipalities barring minor clashes.

While Wardhannapet, a newly formed municipality, recorded the highest voter turnout with 88.63%, Bhupalpally saw the lowest with 63.37%.

Thorrur recorded 72.56% polling, followed by Dornakal (83.20%), Marripeda (82.88%), Narsampet (84.25%), Parkal (81.90%), Jangaon (79.36%) and Mahabubabad (78.01%). Some booths have recorded 98% of polling.

The Congress and TRS workers came to blows at DC Thanda under Wardhannapet municipality limits, and the police prevailed over who dispersed the crowds successfully. At Mahabubabad, the BJP and TRS workers clashed accusing each other of influencing voters, and a similar incident happened in Parkal.

A total of over 950 candidates were in the fray for the 200 wards across nine ULBs. At Parkal municipality, of the 22 wards, 11 wards were unanimous which went in favour of the TRS.

Warangal Rural Collector M Haritha visited several polling stations at Wardhannapet and Parkal municipalities, while Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder inspected several polling stations at Narasampet municipality. Bhupalpally Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu and Mahabubabad Collector Ch Shivalingaiah also visited polling booths in municipalities their districts. The officials shifted the ballot boxes to the designated strong rooms in the respective districts.

