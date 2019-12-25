Warm December for Hyderabad this year

By | Published: 12:17 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: By this time of every year, cold winds from the northern parts of India usually sweep across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana forcing the night time temperatures to drop to 12 degree Celsius or even below.

And it usually is customary for the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad in December, to issue cold wave warning in some parts of the State like Medak, Mahabubnagar and Adilabad.

On Tuesday, however, the IMD Hyderabad in its short-term weather forecast said there are chances of light to moderate rains or thundershowers in the next four to five days. “We don’t expect the temperatures to drop in the immediate future because the entire State is receiving lot of warm south-easterly winds compared to the usual cold and dry northerly winds from northern parts of the country. Moreover, we are also expecting rains in Hyderabad and districts, which means temperatures are not likely to go down in the coming days,” IMD officials from Hyderabad said.

Last year during this period, the minimum night time temperatures in Hyderabad consistently hovered between 12 degree Celsius and 15 degree Celsius and at one point fell to 9.5 degree Celsius in city outskirts at Medak, Shameerpet and Uppal. This year, however, the minimum temperatures have hovered between 18 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius, which is a huge departure from the normal minimum temperatures.

The mercury levels, however, could drop as the year-end approaches. According to IMD, Hyderabad, the minimum temperatures will drop and stay between 16 degree Celsius and 17 degree Celsius from December 29. “The expected drop in temperatures, however, is still less when compared to last year trends,” IMD officials said.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded by IMD officials was between 18.8 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius, clearly two to three degree above the normal temperatures. A look at weather data for December in the last 10 years indicates that the minimum temperature every year in Hyderabad has usually been less than 13 degree Celsius, while last year, it dipped to as low as 9.5 degree Celsius.

In the last one week, the minimum temperatures in the State Capital have been above 18 degree Celsius and even the relatively cooler regions of the State like Adilabad and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts have recorded minimum temperatures of 18 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius against the usual 14 degree Celsius.

