Warm your soul with this recipe and build your immunity

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Weather is turning chilled and hence, craving for hot food from pakodas to poha, accompanied by a hot coffee or tea is obvious. Also, it will not be wrong to say that monsoon is the time when we long for extra yummy dishes. And when it is a holiday, why not relish on something healthy?

Keep those hunger pangs at bay with soups that are not just delicious and yummy, but also easy to digest. If you are suffering from fever, soup is the solution for you.

The magic of this dish is that you can add vegetable stocks along with a combo of your favourites, be it shrimps or chicken; everything goes well with it. If you enjoy Chinese food, simply boil the noodles and add them to your soup(s).

One can even have homemade soups along with bread cuts for their breakfast and even for light dinner. So, let’s get started with soup du jour.

Ingredients

Onions

Butter

Garlic cloves (peeled)

Cream

Vegetable stock (carrots, leak, spring onion, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower)

Black pepper

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnishing

Mushrooms

Method