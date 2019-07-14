Warm your soul with this recipe and build your immunity

Weather is turning chilled and hence, craving for hot food from pakodas to poha, accompanied by a hot coffee or tea is obvious. Also, it will not be wrong to say that monsoon is the time when we long for extra yummy dishes. And when it is a holiday, why not relish on something healthy?
Keep those hunger pangs at bay with soups that are not just delicious and yummy, but also easy to digest. If you are suffering from fever, soup is the solution for you.
The magic of this dish is that you can add vegetable stocks along with a combo of your favourites, be it shrimps or chicken; everything goes well with it. If you enjoy Chinese food, simply boil the noodles and add them to your soup(s).
One can even have homemade soups along with bread cuts for their breakfast and even for light dinner. So, let’s get started with soup du jour.
Ingredients
- Onions
- Butter
- Garlic cloves (peeled)
- Cream
- Vegetable stock (carrots, leak, spring onion, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower)
- Black pepper
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander for garnishing
- Mushrooms
Method
- Take 2 tbsp butter and spread it nicely all over the wok or pan.
- Add mushroom and salt to taste; shallow fry mushrooms till they are golden in colour.
- Once colour changes, add chopped onions and fry till they become golden brown. Then, add finely-chopped garlic and stir-fry both together.
- Now, add the vegetable stock to it (choose the preferable vegetables, boil and blend them).
- Cook vegetable stock along with the previous ingredients for 30 minutes.
- Now, add cream (½ cup) to it for the flavour. Stir it nicely.
- If you enjoy non-veg items inside the soup, use shredded chicken, boiled shrimp or fish for the same.
- Soup is ready to serve. Just add chopped coriander to garnish the soup.