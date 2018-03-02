Warm welcome for Gymnastic WC medalist Aruna in Hyderabad

By | Sujay Gaurav | Published: 3:31 pm 4:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here turned into a colourful venue on the occasion of Holi to welcome history-maker and bronze medalist gymnast, Budda Aruna Reddy, on Friday morning.

Aruna, who recently won the bronze medal in the Vault event in the Gymnastic World Cup held in Melbourne, was welcomed by hordes of fans and media persons.

Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman, Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy said, “What Aruna achieved is extraordinary. We all know that she lost her father at a very young age and inspite of having such a setback, to comeback and achieve such a feat is mind blowing. We, on behalf of SATS will do all we can to help Aruna in her journey to the Olympics.”

Her sister, Bhavani, was overcome by emotion when asked about her younger sister’s achievements and went on to say that their late father’s hard work is now paying off. “Our father worked very hard to get Aruna into this sport and to now see her go and win the bronze medal and becoming the first Indian ever to do so warms my heart.

“Till recently, no one in our country really knew about gymnastics, but I hope this medal serves as a beacon of light to everyone who wants to get into gymnastics”, said an emotional Bhavani.

Satish Reddy, who was drafted in to replace Bishweshwar Nandi (Aruna’s coach), said of the achievement, “We are very proud of her. I’ve seen her train from a very long time and for her to go on and achieve this medal, not only serves as an inspiration to all the athletes but also to us coaches.”