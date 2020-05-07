Warner picks Rohit as his opening partner in his all-time IPL team

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:35 am

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner opted his counterpart from Mumbai Indians an one of the best white ball cricketer of the current era Rohit Sharma as his opening partner in his all-time IPL team.

The southpaw chose Virat Kohli, and Suresh Raina for no.3 and no.4 positions and went for all-rounders Hardik Pandya and fellow countryman Glenn Maxwell for five and six, thus leaving out Indian star Yuvraj Singh and former teammate Shane Watson in his team. He then opted for former Indian and CSK captain MS Dhoni at No.7.Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra formed his pace battery while Lasith Malinga, considered greatest IPL bowler, failed to find a place. For the spinner’s spot, the southpaw was at cross roads between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Warner also spoke about the similarities he seems to share with Kohli. “I can’t speak for Virat, obviously, but it’s almost like we got this thing in us when we go(out to the middle we need to prove people wrong, prove someone wrong,” Warner said. “If you’re in that contest, and if I’m going at him for example, you’re thinking, ‘Alright, I’m going to score more runs than him, I’m going to take a quick single on him’. You are trying to better that person in that game. That’s where the passion comes from,” he added.

