Warnings fail to deter ‘spirited’ drivers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: No number of warnings, imprisonments and campaigns seem to have had an impact on the city’s young generation, if the number of those aged between 21 and 40 years caught by the Cyberabad Traffic Police for drunk driving is any indication.

Out of the 4,145 drunk driving cases booked since January this year, persons in the age group of 21-30 years topped the list with 2,053, followed by the age group of 31-40 years with 1,364 cases. Among the others who were nabbed were 487 persons in the 41-50 years group, 122 persons in the 51-60 years group and 14 in the 61-70 years group. Six minors too were caught.

Among the police stations in Cyberabad, 981 persons, the highest, were caught by the Madhapur Traffic Police followed by 683 persons caught by the Kukatpally police, 428 persons in Miyapur, 402 in Gachibowli, 341 in Shamshabad, 312 in Alwal, 288 in Balanagar, 285 in Rajendranagar, 235 in Shadnagar and 190 in Jeedimetla.

Officials said of the 4,145 violators, 662 persons were convicted by courts for drunk driving.

According to the police, while the permissible BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration) limit is 30mg/100ml, the highest level was recorded in Madhapur, Alwal, Kukatpally and Shamshabad, of over 550 mg/100ml, which was extremely dangerous. Officials said of the total number of persons caught, 439 were drivers, 399 private employees, 354 labourers, 334 business persons, 157 IT employee and 99 students. The Cyberabad Police said despite issuing advisories, educated youngsters were driving vehicles in an inebriated condition.

“Many youngsters are dangerously riding two-wheelers in a drunken condition without wearing helmets and even triple riding on the highways. Despite wide publicity being given requesting citizens not to resort to the dangerous act, we still notice a lot of highly educated employees from reputed organisations violating rules,” a senior police official said.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police appealed to the motorists to follow traffic rules for their own and other road users’ safety. The police also requested parents not to encourage their children to drive vehicles if they did not have a valid driving licence and without necessary protective gear like helmets. An increasing number of accidents caused by drunken driving notwithstanding, drivers appear to have learnt no lessons, officials felt.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .