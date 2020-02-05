Warrior Thrive holds an edge in Delhi feature

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Warrior Thrive holds an edge over others to win the Central Force Plate 1400 metes, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 66, the feature event of the races to be held on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.
Selections:
1. Master Causeway 1, Real Is Rare 2, Copa Blanca 3
2. Spartan X 1, Vedagarbha 2, Organic Sword 3
3. Man Malhari 1, Tesoro 2, Blavatsky 3
4. Excellent Girl 1, Golden Guinea 2, Embattled 3
5. Warrior Thrive 1, Midlexess 2, Miss Zachary 3
6. Raxion1, Far Away 2, Cuncho 3
7. Miss Arts 1, Amazing Jet 2, Alizaa 3
Day’s Best: Excellent Girl.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Treble: 5, 6 & 7.