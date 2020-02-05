Warrior Thrive holds an edge in Delhi feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 11:29 pm

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Warrior Thrive holds an edge over others to win the Central Force Plate 1400 metes, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 66, the feature event of the races to be held on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

Selections:

1. Master Causeway 1, Real Is Rare 2, Copa Blanca 3

2. Spartan X 1, Vedagarbha 2, Organic Sword 3

3. Man Malhari 1, Tesoro 2, Blavatsky 3

4. Excellent Girl 1, Golden Guinea 2, Embattled 3

5. Warrior Thrive 1, Midlexess 2, Miss Zachary 3

6. Raxion1, Far Away 2, Cuncho 3

7. Miss Arts 1, Amazing Jet 2, Alizaa 3

Day’s Best: Excellent Girl.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.