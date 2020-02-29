Warriors flatten Gladiators

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:11 pm

Hyderabad: Warangal Warriors ran a riot as they crushed Gadwal Gladiators 39-20 in the Telangana Kabaddi Premier League season 3 match at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Raider G Raju was on a song pocketing 10 points to be adjudged Best Raider of the match. Warriors were off the block quickly taking a 4-1 lead before Gladiators reduced the margin to 4-3. Raju then scored three points with a super raid in the eighth minute to give a four-point lead to Warriors at 9-4. They went into the half time at 15-13 after Gladiators’ T Bala Krishna made some successful raids.

The second half saw complete domination from the Warriors. They first inflicted all out in the 32nd minute to take a nine-point cushion at 28-19. In the next five minutes, Warriors inflicted another allout while Gladiators failed to score even a single point as the scores read 37-19 in favour of Warriors.

Results: Warangal Warriors bt Gadwal Gladiators 39-20; Best Raider G Raju (WW); Best Defender: V Ramesh (WW).

