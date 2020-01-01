Warriors of a different kind

By | Published: 8:29 pm

A non-profitable organisation Animal Warriors Conservation Society was born 13 years ago by founder Pradeep Nair. Focusing on the twin goals of animal protection and wildlife conservation, Pradeep has attracted and inspired lot of wildlife conservation activists to the organisation, to protect animal life and to serve them with care and compassion.

A native of Khammam, Pradeep Nair got his love for animals from his mother who always stood for their welfare and inculcated the same values in her son. Pradeep fondly recollects, “Once in my childhood I wanted to buy a parrot from a person selling it. But my mother was quick to make me realise that me buying the parrot is not going to do any good rather than setting it free.”

Alongside being a web app developer, Pradeep volunteered amongst NGOs across the city to help animals in distress. The coordinated activities of the group, finally led to their expansion, laying the foundation for ‘Animal Warriors India’ in 2015. The foundation has attracted more than 200 people within a span of two years.

It comprises of around 18 well trained rescuers specialised in tactical rescue missions for animals in tough life situations. All the activities eventually culminated in the official launch of Animal Warriors Conservation Society in 2019, with an expansion of 25 warriors who actively participate in tactical and wildlife rescues (in collaboration with Forest Department, Fire Department and Zoo officials), awareness programmes, wildlife protection (under the terms of Indian Wildlife Act 1972), habitat restoration, training programs, lake cleaning drives, manja cleaning drives, urban wildlife protection, waste management and ecological balance importance in an agenda to create a balance between human and animal ecological hemispheres.

The group also propagate their motto by staging awareness act importance to the public by providing insight on measures to be taken for injured animals, steps to be followed to attain conservation, dealing with wild animals, nurturing abandoned animals and counter measures for abducting exotic animals. Pradeep Nair was supported by his wife Santoshi Jaddu, who always stood by her better half in his rescue operations and conservation programmes.

Recipients of ‘Heroes of Hyderabad’ award for animal welfare from Radio City, Pradeep Nair’s, team pulled off a magnificent coordinated rescue operations for animals during the great floods of Kerala in 2017. The team coordinated with localites in Alleppey district, which was one among the worst affected districts of the State, in that year’s flood.

Their timely intervention could save lives of several innocent beings. The 10-day rescue efforts in Kerala yielded some stunning results, with the group managing to feed and aid 327 animals. The group also played a major role in the rehabilitation of the dispersed snakes in the floods, which was a major threat during those tough times.

Another significant rescue operation was that of a stray elephant calf, the Animal Warriors in collaboration with the Kerala Forest Department made efforts to reunite the calf with its mother. “It was extremely challenging out there. Despite financial constraints in carrying out the rescue operations we coordinated with locals in Alleppey in Kerala.

To pull out animals from the challenging terrains almost risking our lives. But it does not matter, it’s our passion for fauna, that’s our motto and agenda at the same time,” says the very determined Pradeep Nair. Ranging from cleaning drives to distribution of sparrow nets, the society now conducts a host of awareness programmes in schools and training programmes amongst public to promote the importance of conservation adherence.

