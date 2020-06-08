Wasim Jaffer concerned for bowlers after new ICC guidelines

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:00 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian Test opener and domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer felt that the new ICC guidelines of banning the saliva for shining ball due to the coronavirus pandemic is tough on bowlers and will hit the balance between ball and bat.

“The ICC has come up with a solution of not using the saliva, or things like that. For bowlers it is going to be hard to not use saliva, and not shine the ball. Then I think, it is going to be lot easier for batsmen,” Jaffer said during an Instagram chat.

“Again, ICC will have to make sure that the balance remains pretty equal for batsmen and bowlers and you don’t want to make it one-sided for anyone of them,” said the Mumbaikar.

“I suggested that in Test match you could use two new balls that is one thing that can happen. Probably the curators can make a wicket which is even for both batsmen and bowlers, not too batting or bowling friendly,” the cricketer added.

“While this pandemic is around, it is never going to be easy to predict on what is going to happen regarding the game. It will be interesting. Cricket is not a very physical sport, but still in the dressing room, you sit very close, while you are going to field you make a huddle and the captain talks, gives you a motivating talk, it’s very hard to maintain that distance,” he said.