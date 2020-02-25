Watch: 6L hits in 48 hours on Haritha Haram FB page, courtesy Arjun

By | Published: 7:19 pm 7:28 pm

Hyderabad: Actor Arjun’s message to people to plant trees and take care of them like their children under the Green India Challenge programme initiated by TS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar has gone viral on social media. The Facebook page of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram had six lakh hits in just 48 hours after the 40-second video was posted.

The South Indian actor, while planting saplings at his home in Chennai, said: “Vriksho Rakshathi Rakshitha Ha” (Save a tree and it will save you). While the hits created a record, at least 5,300 people have also shared the video.

Netizens, appreciating the actor’s move, called upon other Telugu actors to emulate Arjun for the great social cause. They also applauded Santosh Kumar for initiating the challenge that caught the imagination of everyone in the country irrespective of region or language.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .