WATCH: Another milestone for Tukaram, scales highest peak in Australia

By | Published: 2:18 pm

Hyderabad: Young Telangana mountaineer Amgoth Tukaram achieved yet another milestone by scaling the highest peak in Australia, Mt Kosciuszko.

Tukaram who summits a peak with a cause every time, and he chose Australian Bushfire Appeal by JET Helping Hands, a charity organization of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, and gave a message from the summit to support the communities and the wildlife affected by the catastrophic bushfires in Australia.

He summited the peak on auspicious Holi festival day and played Holi with fellow Australians giving a message of peace and harmony.

JET Australia Foundation and JET Helping Hands organization, belonging to Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji has made arrangements for his Australia visit.

