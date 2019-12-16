Watch: Beware! Think twice before charging your phone at charging stations Do you charge your phones at charging stations? Then think twice before you plug in your phone. AddThis Sharing ButtonsShare to FacebookFacebookFacebook Share to TwitterTwitterTwitter Share to LinkedInLinkedInLinkedIn Share to WhatsAppWhatsAppWhatsApp Share to Pinterest Pinterest Pinterest By AuthorTelanganaToday | Published: 16th Dec 2019 4:29 pmUpdated: 16th Dec 2019 5:32 pmWatch: Beware! Think twice before charging your phone at charging stations