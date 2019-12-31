Watch: Car goes up in flame at petrol pump in Shaikpet

By | Published: 3:26 pm 3:29 pm

Hyderabad: A car which stopped for fuel at a petrol pump in Shaikpet went up in flames here on Tuesday morning.

The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained and it is said the mishap happened while the car was getting fuel from a dispenser at the petrol pump. The driver and passengers managed to rush out of the vehicle in time even as the fire engulfed the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

The petrol pump staff and passersby were joined by the fire personnel in dousing the fire before it could spread and cause more damage at the fuel station.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter