Watch: Coronavirus: How to be safe while travelling by public transport

Coronavirus situation in Telangana continues to be grim. Here are the tips on how one can stay safe while travelling by public transport.

By Author  |  Published: 19th Mar 2020  5:59 pm
Watch: Coronavirus: How to be safe while travelling by public transport
Watch: Coronavirus: How to be safe while travelling by public transport





Related Videos

Watch: ‘Namaste’ goes global

Watch: Don’t panic, plan your kids’ day during Coronavirus pandemic

Watch: A doctor’s perspective on Coronavirus (COVID-19)