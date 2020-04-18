Watch: Couple killed in freak hit and run mishap in Warangal

By | Published: 5:30 pm 5:32 pm

Warangal Urban: In a freak hit and run mishap, a man and his wife were killed at Rampur on the outskirts of Warangal city on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Naini Ilaiah (58), a physically challenged person, and his wife Venkatalaxmi (52), of Rampur village under GWMC limits. The couple was crossing the road on foot when a speeding car had hit them with high force. Due to the impact of the duo were thrown away speedily on the road and died on the spot.

Kazipet ACP Ravindra Kumar has visited the spot and enquired about the incident. Police have also found the CCTV footage of the mishap. The police have launched a hunt for the driver and the car. The bodies have been shifted MGM Hospital for postmortem.

