Watch David Warner imitate Allu Arjun dance on Butta Bomma song

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo song Butta Bomma of music director Thaman, that has featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde and had won many hearts, found another admirer in Australian opener and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner.

The flamboyant opener took to tik tok where he and his wife Candice danced with fluent steps to the beat of the Butta Bomma, sung by Armaan Malik. The film beat all records, including Samajavaragamana, that received rare reviews.

Coronavirus, Coronavirus Scare, Covid-19, Covid, Covid Updates, Covid Scare, Coronavirus Latest Updates, Coronavirus Updates, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus in India, Corona Virus Deaths, Covid 19 deaths, hyderabad, Hyderabad news, telangana, telangana news, telangana today