Watch: Devout at Chilkur temple vow to protect women

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Hyderabad: The devout who visited Balaji temple in Chilkur on Tuesday did something different in addition to praying in the temple. Scores of the visitors took oath to protect women a la ‘Jatayu’ in the epic Ramayana.

Jatayu, fights Ravana when he abducts Sita and the demon king clips with wings of Jatayu. The fight is interpreted as a valiant attempt to protect the women even at the cost of risking one’s life.

The morale from Ramayana, prompted CS Rangarajan, the chief priest of Balaji temple at Chilkur, to come up with the idea of forming a ‘Jatayu Sena’ by administering the ‘Oath of Jatayu’ to those thronging the temple. The idea germinated after a string of heinous crimes were committed against women and children and the chief priest announced the formation of ‘Jatayu Sena’ in Telangana.

On Tuesday, he administered the ‘oath of Jatayu’ to scores of people who visited the temple. “Our aim is to ensure that we have one Jatayu in each household as there are many ‘Ravanas’ in the society”, Rajngarajan said.

The Balaji temple in Chilkur has become extremely popular in the recent times, with youth aiming to go abroad praying there for getting a visa leading to the eponym of ‘Visa Balaji temple’. The temple has done away with special darshans and every visitor is given an equal opportunity to pray.

