Watch: Did Telangana government permit uranium mining in Nallamala?
The 'Save Nallamala' campaign has got intensified and the Uranium mining issue in Nallamala forest has been in news for quite some time. The opposition parties were targeting the ruling TRS for allegedly giving permissions for the mining. But what exactly did the Union government's Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) seek from the State govt. and what permissions did DAE get? Here's a compilation...
By | Published: 19th Sep 2019 5:32 pm