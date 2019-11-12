Watch: Farmer questions officials in Telangana; video goes viral

By | Published: 5:26 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: In a video which has gone viral across Palamuru region, a farmer took to task revenue officials for keeping a file pertaining to his agricultural land pending, despite the District Collector asking the officials to take action.

The incident which happened at the Dictrict Collectorate on Monday, found its way into every person’s cell phone in no time. Ramudu (62), a farmer from Macharla village of Ghattu mandal, had come to the District Collectorate on Monday to escalate the issue pertaining to his agricultural land which was pending, more than 14 months after he had represented it to the Collector.

Due to mandal and village-level revenue officials protesting against Abdullapurmet MRO Vijaya Reddy’s murder for the past few days, he was left with no option but to seek the Collector’s intervention on the alleged inaction by the revenue officials.

At the Collectorate, he was confronted by angry revenue officials who got into a heated argument with Ramudu, when the latter showed them documents and District Collector’s signature on them, which he had submitted to the Collector in September 2018.

“From VRO, to MRO and RDO, all of them have taken bribe. For an extent of land to be registered, they made a percentage basis commission demand. They take lakhs of rupees as salary but don’t do their job,” he alleged, speaking with the media present outside the Collectorate.

A revenue official present there asked the farmer whether he was giving salaries to them and asked the farmer who he was to question them. He also asked the farmer to go on the road and speak about it.

“If a MRO dies, all these revenue officials are protesting, but if a farmer dies because of MRO’s inaction, nobody protests,” Ramudu pointed out.

While the revenue officials retreated and went inside, the police personnel present there convinced Ramudu that he could meet the Collector and once again take the issue to his notice.



