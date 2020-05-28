Watch: Fire breaks out in fan manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:43 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a fan manufacturing unit in the industrial area in Balanagar here on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the fire which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, police said.

According to the police, locals in the nearby residential area noticed the fire and thick smoke emanating from the unit and alerted the fire department and the police.

Four fire engines doused the fire in a rescue operation that continued for over two hours. Officials said the plastic material in the unit led to the dark and thick smoke apart from the unpleasant odour in the surroundings.

The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated.

In another incident, a minor fire broke out in the canteen at the City Civil Court premises at Purani Haveli in the afternoon. No casualties were reported and a short circuit is suspected to have led to the fire. The fire was doused within half-an-hour.

