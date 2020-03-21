Watch: Gandhi Hospital staff fights coronavirus bravely

Gandhi Hospital staff fights coronavirus bravely. The entire hospital staff is working like one single unit to provide treatment to the patients.

By Author  |  Published: 21st Mar 2020  7:04 pm
Watch: Gandhi Hospital staff fights coronavirus bravely
Watch: Gandhi Hospital staff fights coronavirus bravely





Related Videos

Watch: ‘Social distancing’ at liquor shops in Hyderabad

Watch: DRF men hit the roads with disinfectants in Hyderabad

Watch: Rachakonda Traffic cops create awareness at traffic signal on Coronavirus