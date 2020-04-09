Watch: GHMC sanitation workers toiling tirelessly for clean habitations

Sanitary workers are the ones who lay foundation ensuring a resistant, durable first line of defence in battle against pandemic

By Author  |  Published: 9th Apr 2020  6:08 pm
Watch: GHMC sanitation workers toiling tirelessly for clean habitations
Watch: GHMC sanitation workers toiling tirelessly for clean habitations





Related Videos

Watch: What is fake and what is fact ?

Watch: Free rice distribution begins in Telangana

Watch: More mobile Rythu Bazaars across Hyderabad