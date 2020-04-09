Watch: GHMC sanitation workers toiling tirelessly for clean habitations Sanitary workers are the ones who lay foundation ensuring a resistant, durable first line of defence in battle against pandemic AddThis Sharing ButtonsShare to FacebookFacebookFacebook Share to TwitterTwitterTwitter Share to LinkedInLinkedInLinkedIn Share to WhatsAppWhatsAppWhatsApp Share to Pinterest Pinterest Pinterest By AuthorTelanganaToday | Published: 9th Apr 2020 6:08 pmWatch: GHMC sanitation workers toiling tirelessly for clean habitations