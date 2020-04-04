Watch: Hey Karimnagar! Big Boss is watching!

By | Published: 10:05 pm 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: Karimnagar Police is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that residents of the city do not venture out on roads throwing to winds the practise of social distancing to avoid the spread of the dangerous COVID-19.

Known for their effective usage of technology, the Karimnagar Police are showing the way yet again by using drones to keep an eye on people assembling in times of lockdown. Acting as the third eye, these drones are providing the cops an edge over people who are sneaking out despite repeated warnings.

Either unable to bear the boredom of the lockdown or for experiencing the sheer rush of adrenaline and excitement of hoodwinking the khaki man’s orders, youngsters could be seen filing out of their homes in lanes and bylanes. Perhaps, they are emboldened by their physical fitness to outrun a policeman, but in the end the youngsters are getting beaten in their own game, thanks drones that are being flown to keep a watch on these recalcitrant characters.

In several localities of Karimnagar, as the drones fly over, one could see youngsters sitting or idling away time in groups, but the whir of the drone is sufficient to make them go for the bolt. In several videos, youngsters can be seen running away from the lathi-wielding policeman on the ground and the overflying drone. The alacrity and speed with which they run into lanes, perhaps, is indicative of their running prowess and if put to right use, we could see Karimnagar athletes occupying top positions in running races.

“Yes. The drone cameras are being used to identify the crowds in lanes and bylanes. On sighting the drones, people are dispersing on their own. Drones are also used to disperse crowds in small lanes where police vehicles cant reach immediately”, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy told Telangana Today over phone.

If you are in Karimnagar and planning to step out, be careful. Big boss is watching!

